RT News - January 13 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
106 views • 5 months ago

January 13, 2025

rt.com


Civilians in the Donbass city of Kurakhovo detail atrocities committed there before Russian forces freed the area. Our correspondent reports exclusively from the ground, in the wake of the battle won by Moscow’s troops. A wake-up call for Kiev as Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser tells Ukraine to accept reality, while announcing planned talks between the incoming US president and Vladimir Putin. Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser tells Ukraine to accept reality, while announcing planned talks between the incoming US president and Vladimir Putin. While Western officials praise the post-Assad Islamist rulers of Damascus we speak with a young Syrian activist who’s been forced to seek refuge in Russia, after receiving death threats for her international humanitarian efforts.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
