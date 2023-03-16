Tucker Carlson UNPLUGGED: Aliens, WW3, J6 and honesty in reporting. BOOM!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tucker Carlson Exposes Real Alien Evidence and Reveals the Outcome of WW3!
I watched this full clip a couple of days ago and it reveals a side of Tucker that I had not previously seen! I thought it would be fun to share it here.
FULL SEND, NELK BOYS, SWDI MERCH: http://fullsend.com
https://youtu.be/kAaFEOCHE4I