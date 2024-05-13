Scene of Israeli F 16 helpless saving Iron Dome by Hezbollah drone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The moment Israeli F-16 fighter jet were deployed to intercept Hezbollah drones attack targeting Beit Hillel military site in Upper Galilee. However, the fighter jet's missiles failed to deal with it due to the maneuvers of Ababil-2 drone which crossed from Lebanon, and succeeded in setting fire to Iron Dome platform.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
