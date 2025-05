JFK MURDER DISPLAYED ON U.S. DOLLAR BILL!

THE AMERICAN PEOPLE HAVE NO IDEA HOW DEEP THE RABBIT HOLE IS CONCERNING THE JFK ASSASSINATION. I HAVE COUNTLESS VIDEOS AND BOOKS ON THE SUBJECT. I'VE BEEN RESEARCHING THIS FOR OVER 40 YEARS NOW AND THERE'S TILL MORE YET TO BE EXPOSED. FROM NOW UNTIL 11/22/2023 I WILL RELEASE INFORMATION FEW PEOPLE HAVE NEVER HEARD OF. IT'S SAD FEW PEOPLE GIVE A DAMN ABOUT THE JFK ASSASSINATION ANYMORE. ON THAT VERY DAY I WAS 15 AND REMEMBER IT WELL 60 YEARS LATER. IN MY OPINION, WHEN OUR GOVERNMENT BRUTALLY MURDERED PRESIDENT KENNEDY IT WAS THEN AMERICA DIED AS A NATION. THE OCCULT ELITE THEN SEIZED AMERICA AND ANYONE CHALLENGING THEM WOULD BE SUICIDED. MARTIN LUTHER KING, ROBERT F KENNEDY AND A HOST OF OTHER HUMANS HAVE BEEN MURDERED TO HIDE THE TRUTH. EVEN TODAY, THOSE STILL LIVING ARE VERY CAUTIOUS WHEN TALKING ABOUT THIS DANGEROUS SUBJECT. IT'S SAD SECRET SERVICE CLINT HILL WON'T COME CLEAN ON WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT THE MURDER. THE CIA STILL HAS 300+ FILES IT REFUSES TO RELEASE ON THE SUBJECT. THIS PROVES JUST WHAT TRAITORS THEY AND THE FBI ARE CONCERNING THE MURDER OF JFK. BE PREPARED TO BE SHOCKED AS I RELEASE MORE VIDEOS IN THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS...