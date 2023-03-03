OPERATIONAL PREPARATION OF THE ENVIRONMENT-Purposed Disasters as a Prelude to Open Warfare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Former SF veteran Mike Glover has suggested that the string of difficulties and disasters over the last few years are likely NOT a series of coincidences, but rather are each part of an Operational Preparation of an environment as a prelude to some manner of "campaign". Get prepared physically, mentally and spiritually. Link to Mike Glover's video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RD3YFd1DUY