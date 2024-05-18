BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Culture Shock
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
73 views • 12 months ago

Countering Culture

* Libs freak out over common-sense comments.

* [Bidan] makes mockery of Catholic faith.

* You must fully embrace leftism or face the wrath.

* Data disprove lies re: child mutilation.

* Children sacrificed on the woke altar.

* They want to root out all religion.

* Most rotten aspects of society are praised.

* Pro-Christian ideals firmly rebuked by leftists.

* The happiest women are married mothers.

* Leftists seek to destroy the nuclear family.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (17 May 2024)

https://youtu.be/U5f7Bv0t290

Keywords
christianityjoe bidenliberalismmarriagechild sacrificeleftismculture warmotherhoodrob schmittcounter culturecancel cultureculture shockwokeismnuclear familychild mutilation
