Culture Shock

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Countering Culture
* Libs freak out over common-sense comments.
* [Bidan] makes mockery of Catholic faith.
* You must fully embrace leftism or face the wrath.
* Data disprove lies re: child mutilation.
* Children sacrificed on the woke altar.
* They want to root out all religion.
* Most rotten aspects of society are praised.
* Pro-Christian ideals firmly rebuked by leftists.
* The happiest women are married mothers.
* Leftists seek to destroy the nuclear family.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (17 May 2024)