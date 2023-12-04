Today 4th December MP andrew Bridgen in parliament over the MRNA death jab

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TOMORROW 4TH DECEMBER❗️
MP Andrew Bridgen is joined by Dr David E. Martin, Dr Robert Malone, Dr Ryan Cole, Dr Pierre Kory, Professor Angus Dalgleish & Steve Kirsch who will be giving expert testimony on the Pandemic & its consequences.
With a video address from Dr Peter McCullough AND Dr Mike Yeadon!
Please continue to lobby MPs to attend, letter template can be found here: