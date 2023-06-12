Explosive Best Seller! THE YESHUA PROTOCOL (Trailer) - by Carl Gallups & Defender Publishing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explosive Best Seller! THE YESHUA PROTOCOL (Trailer) - by Carl Gallups & Defender PublishingBOOK WEBSITE! www.carlgallups.com/protocol (Read inside!, see front and back cover material, endorsements, inside illustrations, and MORE!)GET IT - anywhere good books are sold or direct from author at www.carlgallups.com/store
CARL'S MAIN WEBSITE www.carlgallups.com
Carl's Books www.carlgallups.com/store
YESHUA PROTOCOL www.carlgallups.com/protocol
GLIMPSES OF GLORY www.carlgallups.com/glimpsesofglory
Carl's AMAZON Books www.amazon.com/author/carlgallups