Pressing In Toward God

If you were faced with a life altering dilemma, how badly would you be willing to pursue the solution? Bartimaeus was a blind man who wanted to see and seized upon the opportunity one day when he was begging for money and heard that Jesus was passing by. He wanted to change his life into something better and shouted for mercy even though this made him unpopular with the people around him.

None of that mattered as he cried out to Jesus, and when he finally stood face to face, Jesus noted that it was his strong faith that made him whole. Bartimaeus wanted to receive his sight more than anything in the world and pursued it accordingly. How about you? Jesus came so that you could have life and have it more abundantly. He is not a respecter of persons and will meet your need just like Bartimaeus. All you need to do is press in toward Him.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1255.pdf

RLJ-1255 -- SEPTEMBER 12, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm