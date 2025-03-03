BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Scott Ritter: JD Vance is MORE prepared to discuss Ukraine than Zelensky – Scott Ritter explains why in this clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • 6 months ago

JD Vance is MORE prepared to discuss Ukraine than Zelensky – Scott Ritter explains why  

"JD Vance is the vice president of the United States, who has received some of the best intelligence there is about the reality of Ukraine,” former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter says. 

“Zelensky is an actor who reads from a script as part of a play that's being controlled by others," he says.

Adding from, @geopolitics_live

Why the US KNOWS EXACTLY what the situation in Ukraine is 

Here is a good question: why would Volodymyr Zelensky even ask US VP JD Vance whether the latter knows what problems Ukraine has, if the US has been running things there for years? 

♦️ US intelligence agencies have been working in Ukraine since the 2014 coup when they got their very own floor at the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) HQ in Kiev, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out in December 2024.

♦️ The CIA provided Ukrainian intelligence with secure communications, while Ukrainian intelligence officers were provided field training with both CIA and MI6 operatives, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence former chief Valery Kondratyuk told ABC News.

♦️ The US Embassy in Kiev was used as a base of operations for a US team sent to monitor military aid to Ukraine.

♦️ Media leaks in 2023 revealed the presence of at least about 100 Pentagon employees in Ukraine, including signal intelligence specialists.

♦️ In March 2022, then-Director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier described the level of information exchange between the US and Ukraine as “unprecedented" during congressional hearings.

♦️ Gen. Paul Nakasone, then chief of the US Cyber Command, said at the same hearing that the Pentagon was providing the Ukrainian Army with the latest intelligence.

♦️ The US Cyber Command deployed its specialists in Ukraine as part of the Hunt Forward operations, aimed at locating malicious activity in the host country’s networks. One such deployment involving 40 US personnel took place in January 2022.

♦️ The US-Ukrainian military overall cooperation goes back a long time, with the US-led NATO holding joint drills with Ukraine (such as Sea Breeze) since the 2000s.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy