BIRD FLU FRENZY FUELS RISKY EXPERIMENTS

The US government ratched up bird flu paranoia this week with the USDA announcing this week they will be testing all raw and unpasteurized milk for H1N1. Meanwhile, scientists are testing how close an H1N1 mutation is to being able to transmit to humans, sparking interest in the timing of this new pandemic push.