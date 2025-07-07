From Ghetto to Global Evangelist, Millions Moved to Live Radical Like Christ - Greg Stier

Greg Stier grew up in the most dangerous area of Denver, where he was surrounded by violence and gang activity throughout his childhood. When he gave his life to Christ as a kid, the first person he shared the gospel message with was his mother, and soon many of his family members became believers. This transformative experience saved his family, changed his life, and inspired him to become a lifelong evangelist. Today, Greg is the founder and visionary behind Dare 2 Share, a ministry focused on reaching teens with the gospel and equipping them to spread the good news to their peers. Greg’s book, Radical Like Jesus: 21 Challenges to Live a Revolutionary Life, is an excellent guide for practically teaching Christians to kick their faith life up a notch. “It’s time to take it to the next level,” Greg says.









TAKEAWAYS





Greg says teens need three things to be equipped to serve Christ: a King (Jesus), a cause (the gospel) and a crew (a family)





Your God-sized dream can be anything - every dream matters and is important





Learn how to pray and spend time every day in God’s Word





God is opening up opportunities all around us every day









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Greg’s Story video: https://bit.ly/3OgENRa

Radical Like Jesus book: https://bit.ly/3UXQboE





