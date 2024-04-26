The VA is failing Veterans: Former US Sec of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The VA is failing Veterans: Navy Veteran Tommy Marquez and former United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie react to the failures of the VA, the latest Supreme Court ruling against the VA Dept. of Education restrictions and more on NEWSMAX's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE"