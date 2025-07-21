BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukrainians can apparently have steel bunkers built in their apartments
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
105 views • 2 months ago

Ukrainians now apparently have steel capsules in their apartments. 

Adding: 

The US and Germany have agreed on the delivery of whole five (!) Patriot systems to Ukraine, said German Defense Minister Pistorius.

"Germany will provide additional air defense systems and necessary ammunition. In addition, during my trip to Washington last week, I agreed with Pete Hegseth that Germany will join in providing five urgently needed Patriot systems as soon as possible," Pistorius said.

In return, Germany will receive from the US five new Patriots that Switzerland was supposed to receive in 2027-2028. However, the media report that the delivery of the first Patriot system to Ukraine under this scheme will only happen in 6-8 months.

Adding: 

According to a TASS source, a new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine may take place in Istanbul on July 24–25.

No official confirmation yet.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
