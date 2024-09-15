© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill” This Stunning New Documentary Exposes The Human Atrocities Committed During COVID Lockdowns
"The hospital protocol deaths...came in so fast and so thick that it almost put down the COVID-shot injuries...it looks like they're targeting the unvaccinated...the vaccinated never were put on the remdesivir-ventilation-death protocol."
➡️ Watch Full Documentary : https://rumble.com/v5es3tl-vaxxed-3-authorized-to-kill-premiers-september-18-live-wmary-holland-and-di.html
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/