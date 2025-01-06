06-01-2025 The Shabuot Review Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Leviticus 23:15 ‘And from the morrow after the Shabbath, from the day that you brought the sheaf of the wave offering, you shall count for yourselves: seven completed Shabbats. 16 ‘Until the morrow after the seventh Sabbath you count fifty days, then you shall bring a new grain offering to 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 .
https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch
Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church
8pm EST Every Sunday
www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live
https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch
Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church
Donate Online - https://donate.lbh.church
Donate paypal - https://www.paypal.lbh.church
Donate Cashapp - https://www.cashapp.lbh.church
Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers
Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app