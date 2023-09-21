Destruction of a temporary deployment point for units of the 35th Marine Brigade of the AFU in Petropavlovka, DPR.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage of the destruction of a temporary deployment point for units of the 35th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the Petropavlovka settlement of the DPR.
Source @Intel Slava Z