Regenerative Farm Produces Nutrient Dense Meat Free From Harmful Toxins - Kyle Erickson

Don’t let overly-processed and chemically-induced meat make you sick! Embrace a healthier lifestyle as you roll into the new year and discover what it’s like to eat meat raised on green pastures - steroid and antibiotic-free. Kyle Erickson, the head of marketing for Southern Ridge Farm in Columbia, Tennessee, discusses the driving factor behind the government corruption that is causing the chronic health epidemic, which is largely linked to our poor food sources. He talks about how animals raised in a clean environment on healthy food, produce far superior meat, and why Southern Ridge Farm approaches the idea of farming from a creationist standpoint - acknowledging that God created the world perfectly with every detail.









TAKEAWAYS





Kyle calls the chronic disease epidemic a form of metabolic dysfunction





Absorbing nutrients through our diets is much more critical for the body than through supplements





Southern Ridge Farm will soon be offering high-quality charcuterie meat





Most corporate cattle are pumped full of antibiotics and fed very low quality food that’s covered in cancer-causing pesticides









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to speak: https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

Order from Southern Ridge Farm: https://www.southernridgefarm.com/discount/TINA

FREE SHIPPING over $250 order: https://www.southernridgefarm.com/discount/TINA





🔗 CONNECT WITH SOUTHERN RIDGE FARM

Website: https://www.southernridgefarm.com/discount/TINA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southernridgefarm

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/southernridgefarm/





🔗 CONNECT WITH THE RIDGE BUTCHER SHOP

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theridge_butchershop/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

