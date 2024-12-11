Regenerative Farm Produces Nutrient Dense Meat Free From Harmful Toxins - Kyle Erickson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don’t let overly-processed and chemically-induced meat make you sick! Embrace a healthier lifestyle as you roll into the new year and discover what it’s like to eat meat raised on green pastures - steroid and antibiotic-free. Kyle Erickson, the head of marketing for Southern Ridge Farm in Columbia, Tennessee, discusses the driving factor behind the government corruption that is causing the chronic health epidemic, which is largely linked to our poor food sources. He talks about how animals raised in a clean environment on healthy food, produce far superior meat, and why Southern Ridge Farm approaches the idea of farming from a creationist standpoint - acknowledging that God created the world perfectly with every detail.
TAKEAWAYS
Kyle calls the chronic disease epidemic a form of metabolic dysfunction
Absorbing nutrients through our diets is much more critical for the body than through supplements
Southern Ridge Farm will soon be offering high-quality charcuterie meat
Most corporate cattle are pumped full of antibiotics and fed very low quality food that’s covered in cancer-causing pesticides
