Rushing Towards World War 3-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-OCT 23 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war in Gaza is "do or die" for his country as he addressed troops on the border with Lebanon. Netanyahu made the remarks as Israeli forces stepped up airstrikes ahead of a looming ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. He said starting a war against Israel would bring counter-strikes of "unimaginable" magnitude that would wreak "devastation" upon Lebanon and Iran. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are closer to the start of World War 3 than at any other time over the past 75 years, and that includes the Bay of Pigs nuclear standoff with Russia in the 1960's. Nearly all the major players on the world stage now are mentioned within the pages of Bible prophecy. Russia, China, Iran, Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, everyone is present and accounted for. The 'wild card' of course being the United States of America who is not mentioned directly as being a nation at all. Today we bring you all the breaking news coming out of the Middle East, as well as reaction around the world to the current localized war between Israel and Hamas. Will it become a regional war, will it become World War 3? Join us as we open the 'sure word of prophecy' to find out.

