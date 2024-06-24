BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 24, 2024
16 views • 10 months ago

Episode 2309 - Is diet related to acne? -Why the government is against raw milk? -Why did a man and a woman flood the internet with marriage proposal? Will this Archbishop be excommunicated? -Make sure your life is aligned with the word of God. -Mass amount of fentanyl coming over the border. -An emissions free Ford truck is available for government, military and other countries. -Why are there so many food additives that are processed and approved in our food sources? -Disney is exposed for not hiring white males. -How many birds or livestock are going to be killed or locked down because of bird flu? -What cases does the U.S. Supreme Court have to deal with? Great show lot of humor . Must listen!

healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
