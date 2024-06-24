Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 24, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2309 - Is diet related to acne? -Why the government is against raw milk? -Why did a man and a woman flood the internet with marriage proposal? Will this Archbishop be excommunicated? -Make sure your life is aligned with the word of God. -Mass amount of fentanyl coming over the border. -An emissions free Ford truck is available for government, military and other countries. -Why are there so many food additives that are processed and approved in our food sources? -Disney is exposed for not hiring white males. -How many birds or livestock are going to be killed or locked down because of bird flu? -What cases does the U.S. Supreme Court have to deal with? Great show lot of humor . Must listen!