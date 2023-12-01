Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 1, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2163 - What’s the real truth with the UFO mess? How do we as Christians deal with alternative lifestyles? Ted goes into a 15 minute sort of humorous rant on this topic. Has a new Covid variant been released again? Heart damage through the roof due to shot? Plus much much more. High energy must listen show!