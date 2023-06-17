The Catholic protestors have shut down the main entrance to Dodger Stadium

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thousands of Catholics have shut down the main entrance to Dodger Stadium on Vin Scully avenue in protest of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being honored tonight.
They are now lining the sidewalks and have taken over the entire block.
https://twitter.com/sav_says_/status/1669864763348881409?s=20