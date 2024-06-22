💥 Media sources: American aggression targets the outskirts of the city of Albukamal on the Syrian-Iraqi border. Happened only a few hours ago and unconfirmed from who. (Syrian radio station Sham FM reported that the strike may have been an American air strike.) Will update this later if found inaccurate.

Adding Update, next morning, 22nd.

Last night, the U.S. Air Force allegedly attacked targets in Syria: government forces and Iran-backed formations were bombed near Al-Bu Kamal in Deir ez-Zor province.

Specifically, fighter jets struck targets in the areas of the villages of As-Sukkariyah and Al-Hamdan. Additionally, a drone struck a truck transporting weapons in the village of Ashair. Colleagues from Sabereen News confirmed that a fighter from the Iraqi group "Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada" named Abdel Razzaq Anoun al-Safi was killed.

🔻It is still unclear who is responsible for this attack: this territory is an area of interest for both Israel and the U.S. Confusion is also caused by reports in Western media denying American involvement. At the same time, the Israelis traditionally do not report on their attacks on the Arab republic.

Notably, while the strikes on pro-Iranian proxies on the ground were taking place, clashes were also occurring between the U.S.-backed Kurdish "Syrian Democratic Forces" and the Syrian Arab Army. However, neither these skirmishes nor the American/Israeli strikes portend a serious escalation.

Adding:

The Hungarian Prime Minister spoke about "Beelzebub" in the European Parliament and the Soros plan.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke sharply about German politician Manfredi Weber, who heads the European People's Party, which won the majority of seats in the European Parliament. According to Orban, the politician is a "Beelzebub" – that is, the prince of demons from the New Testament. He also called him "the embodiment of the Soros plan."

Orban also said that the "little servant of Beelzebub" is the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and together they are creating a militant pro-immigration coalition. Because of this, the number of imported migrants is growing in the EU, and the "white Christian" population is declining.



