The Rise Of Darkness LIVE with Tom Hughes & Jan Markell
53 views • 03/24/2023

Tom Hughes interviews Jan Markell in this video.  Tom talks about Jan being a blessing to the prophecy world and it took a long time to get her into an interview. Popularity 51,652 views on March 13, 2023.  Jan shares how hard it is to keep up today since events are breaking so fast. Tom is focusing on the rise of darkness. They share an event that Tom is going to attend at Jan's bimonthly events "Understanding the Times." Tom remembers Jan's comments from previous events like "What did you expect to happen?" Tom stated that the system of the Beast has to stop any opposing view.  They are using the current media. It's a challenge to get our message out there and people often don't appreciate what we have to say.  Things are turning so dark that they scare me as a believer.  Mirrored  

gospelrapturetodays evil
