Dolly Parton Satanic Eye Patch Celebrating Youth & Getting High w/ Child Sacrifice Blood?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did Dolly Parton make a pact w/ the Devil for Fame & Fortune? First take, no script ... 1815 is the Battle of Waterloo not 1915. #WBNemesis might be the answer to all this BS. Links to more:
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110464732793459310
https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html
https://rumble.com/v1q426x-the-sleaze-of-american-justice.-steven-g.-erickson-conspiracy-history.html