BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🇯🇵 In Hiroshima, Protests Against The Starting G7 Summit And Biden's Visit Have Not Stopped For Several Days.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 05/19/2023

🇯🇵 In Hiroshima, protests against the starting G7 summit and Biden's visit have not stopped for several days.

The demonstrators come out with placards “No to nuclear war!”, “We will not allow war with China!”.

Yesterday there were several clashes with the security forces, today the procession headed for the Atomic Bomb Dome (these are the ruins of the only building that survived under the shock wave near the epicenter of the atomic explosion).

The protesters are escorted by the police.

Even before the visit of the US President, the White House warned that Biden did not intend to apologize for the US bombing of the city.

Keywords
in hiroshimaprotests againstthe starting g7 summit and bidensvisit have not stoppedfor several days
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy