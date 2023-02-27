China Enters War Against Ukraine - Delivers Weapons to Russian Army

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The shipment of Chinese weapons systems to Russia begins, an event that will be a turning point not only for the Ukrainian war but also for Beijing's relations with the US, the West and NATO.https://warnews247-gr.translate.goog/afixi-roson-se-kineziki-vasi-o-pla-paradidei-systimata-pyrovolikou-plz-05-kai-mlrs-ar1a-ston-rosiko-strato-ti-akolouthei/?
Outcome of WWIII is already known. China and Russia will win WWIII. Martin Armstrong's AI computer predicted the outcome back in the 1980s. The collapse of the US/Europe will acclerate for 8.6-years from 2024.35 to 2032.95. My personal opinion is that China will take the Pacific and the west coast; maybe leave Texas alone since the population is heavily armed. Russia will take Europe. Schwab, Gates', EU dream of one-world government will fail. Everyone should learn how to speak Chinese as the shift to power will be complete by 2035.25.
Thumbnail: Armstrong's 100-percent accurate AI computer prediction.
:47 MLRS AR1A
2:20 SR5 Rocket Artillery Similar To American Himars
1:40 PLZ-05 The Most Modern Self-propelled Howitzer of the Chinese Army
2:12 Wing Loong-10 UAV
2:00 Golden Eagle CR500 VTOL 'Chinese' Multipurpose Unmanned Helicopter
5 clips, 9:01.