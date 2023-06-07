America is on the rise. "The Biden"s days, and those of the cackling-Kamala, are drawing to an end. https://youtu.be/5P8PcQ0XjVM Moving forward though, we'll see the airlines in trouble, planes parked, and transportation will seem to slow to a crawl and we'll have another bomb-shell event concerning election fraud. Crazy stuff is going on with the weather, plagues... our enemies will attempt another virus and yes, there will be a blackout... SO get ready so you are ready. We'll see things regarding our agriculture, things happening in the Appalachian mountains disturbances in the Atmosphere... all sorts of things. But keep in mind, a lot of what well see is just the result about our enemies in an all-out panic-mode. They wanna cause as much chaos and mass hysteria as possible in an attempt to turn the tables back to their advantage. But that ain't ever gonna happen. It's done. We've won. So don't focus on how things appear. Actually, scandal after Scandal and exposure after exposure will continue to occur globally until everything is brought out into the light. So, take heart. There's a lot of restoration headed our way and it's all part of God 's Great Reset. God is in control. So get ready to be ready and do not fear the appearance of things. Our freedoms are assured so we can celebrate them now. Many blessings....

