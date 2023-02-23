© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p29g2vj3549
2/22/2023 Miles Guo: We are making Gettr Studio the first online auction platform in the world for unvaccinated people to use digital currencies to trade their sperm and eggs via NFTs. It will be a designated trading period for our fellow fighters and me from June 1 to 7. No transaction fees will be imposed on our fellow fighters.
2/22/2023文贵直播：我们将把盖特Studio打造成为全球首个通过数字货币进行无苗精子卵子NFT交易的在线拍卖平台。6月1号到7号将是战友们和我的专场交易时间，战友们在平台上的交易将不收任何手续费
#科学认证 #第三方公证 #数字货币交易 #喜币 #比特币 #以太币 #喜美元 #喜欧元
