Incredible Connections In The Circle Of Power - How They All Support Each Other

I still get surprised at how intertwined all these deeply corrupt and disturbed people are who run things. I found this video on Odysee and I'm not sure of the original source.

Much of this information can be corroborated by government information by going to congress.gov and reading the bills that were passed into law. I share this to disseminate information in these crazy times. I have no affiliation the creator/s.





------------------------------------------





Thank you for your interest in The Body House brand.

Dyann Bridges is a writer, voiceover performer and life coach





Contact Dyann at: [email protected]





ALL Links – https://linktr.ee/bodyhouse1





---------------------------------------------





Join the newsletter - https://bodyhousechronicles.substack.com/





-------------------------------------------------





Relationship SAVING HUG - Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ





Rejection Proof Move! {Turned Her On In Seconds} - https://bit.ly/2FGyNAM





30 Romance Tricks That Work Like Magic {FREE Ebook} - https://bit.ly/2ZVJuXM





Relationship Magic - Free eBook - https://bit.ly/2ZDutcW





Revive Her Drive - https://bit.ly/33v546e