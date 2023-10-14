BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“YOU HAVE 2 MINUTES” - KULT NEWS
America at War
America at War
35 views • 10/14/2023

It really makes you wonder...


What are these people doing in there besides creating policies
to teach your children Marxism, turn them into sexual deviants,
groom them for sexual abuse, and brainwash them with subversive political ideology, that they don't want you to see?

I'd be a little paranoid myself, if I were doing this to people's children!

The "little fella" is a real worm, and thinks he is really smart!

Mike has a unique style and does great work!
Check out KULT NEWS on YouTube!

original video: “YOU HAVE 2 MINUTES”
Journalist given time restriction on First Amendment Rights
https://youtu.be/vHFdpQ3u2Lk 

KULT NEWS main channel
https://www.youtube.com/@KULTNEWS/featured 

Go check out KULT NEWS!

Keywords
corruptionconstitutionfirst amendmentpolicegovernmentlawphotographycourts
