The Engineered Destruction of U.S. Critical Infrastructure. Titus Frost. You Are Under Attack

March 6, 2023





The Engineered Destruction of U.S. Critical Infrastructure. Titus Frost. The Truth about The Ohio Derailment - Automation and Foreign Infiltration

(Automated Systems are Highly Vulnerable to Hacking and Cyber Attack.

But in many cases, it is the Mega Corporations that are Sabotaging Themselves. The Hackability of these Systems Allows them to Commit Acts of Domestic Terrorism and retain Deniable Plausibility. Can I prove that? No. I would probably be DEAD if I could…)





This is the truth about the Ohio Derailment and who is to blame and how we can prevent this type of event in the future. This is a review of the recent Ohio derailment and all the other attacks on critical infrastructure that have happened magically with the rise of automation and cyber security firms that are foreign nation infiltrated or run. The automated hell the bankers are building for us is being used to create artificial scarcity and fear. From train derailments, to airport shutdowns, pipelines being hacked and food processing plants being shut down, the theme is obvious and the backdoors are known.





