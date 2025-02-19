© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The child martyr Abdullah Al-Froukh (19 years old), was injured in front of his house in the village of Sa'ir, north of Hebron, after the village was stormed. He is the fifteenth martyr since the Al-Aqsa flood
Interviews: Murad Al-Froukh: The martyr's father
Aisha Al-Jabareen: The martyr's mother
Report: Sari Jaradat.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 12/02/2025
