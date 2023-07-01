911 GREEN SCREEN - from the archives.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From My ARCHIVES. I made several false flag movies a while ago and did not up-load them as I was banned from YT, twice.
Now I will up-load them to Brighteon as the truth is always relevant.
I can make some instances, FF, clearer and make space in my head for new up-loads. this very different world than when I made them before.
All comments are welcome.