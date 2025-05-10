Operation of the Fatah-1 MLRS with high-precision missiles Pakistani army on targets in Indian territory - part 1

Operation of the Fatah-1 MLRS with high-precision missiles Pakistani army on targets in Indian territory. Video from last night.

Adding:

INFO UPDATE: Ceasefire, coordinated by Rubio, updated below.

⚡️India and Pakistan have agreed to end hostilities, US President Donald

Announcing a U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire between India and Pakistan

Press Statement

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

May 10, 2025

https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/05/announcing-a-u-s-brokered-ceasefire-between-india-and-pakistan/?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=news_bar&utm_campaign=india-pakistan

Also older info from last night, following,

Pakistani sources claim strike on Indian BrahMos cruise missile storage facility in Beas.

also,

⚡️Prime Minister of Pakistan calls urgent meeting for National Command Authority. NCA overlooks Pakistan's nuclear weapons.

❗️ Additional Deputy Commissioner of India's Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thappa, has been Killed in Action during Pakistan Army shelling