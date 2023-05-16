Arrested For Accusing Bill Gates Of Epstein Connections – Peter Flaherty Reacts!



The Jimmy Dore Show May 16, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow



In a video that has gone viral and then some, Peter Flaherty of the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) stepped up to the microphone at the recent Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, but then his mic was suddenly cut and he was promptly arrested as soon as he brought up Bill Gates’ connection to Jeffrey Epstein. So at least someone is getting arrested in connection to Epstein, even though it’s just a corporate stockholder calling out the nefarious activities of billionaires. Jimmy and Americans’ comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Flaherty about the experience, why he thinks he was silenced, the awful state of politics in the United States and whether he plans to sue. Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor... WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.) ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS: Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW: Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/ Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://the-jimmy-dore-show.creator-s... DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d... Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de... Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib About The Jimmy Dore Show: #TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.