VACCINE ZOMBIE INJECTS HIMSELF WITH EVERYTHING

"I'm at Eric's Pharmacy in Horsham, PA, very close to our house for my second Evusheld a-2532 injection. If you in Montgomery County or, I guess, anywhere in SE Pennsylvania, Eric's is AWESOME— a veritable one-stop vaccine/flu shot/pharmaceutical shop! And, if you have kids, they can GO CRAY-CRAY and literally write/draw on the walls!
The two injections will protect me from COVID-19 unknown COVID variants for another six months. Taken with my COVID-19 vaccinations Two regular Modernas, one Moderna booster, two regular Pfizers, two Pfizer boosters, I am as protected as I can be...AND...I haven't suffered ANY vaccine side-effects except for a little rash when I received the first two Pfizers.
If you folks recall, last month, I underwent a four-hour chemotherapy treatment session, my flu shot and my second Pfizer booster – all in one day!
I am doing everything and then some to NOT get COVID...and to prepare for my Car-T Cell Therapy dealio...
Try-ah-ah-aying-to-stay-alive!"