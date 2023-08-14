Nanotechnology Found In Both Vaxxed and Un-Vaxxed

Doctor Charles Morgan, former CIA and consultant for the US military on neurological sciences, spoke to cadets at West Point in 2018 about the current state of technology. He briefed the cadets on experiments from 2013 where humans were given neural implants that allowed them to control prosthetic arms with their thoughts. Experiments where one person can control another person’s hands by just wearing an EEG cap. Experiments where information is transmitted from one mind to another. And experiments where memories are erased.



Doctor Morgan admits they have the technology to target an individual person and are working on the ability to erase the memories of any human they choose. Their biggest challenge five years ago was being able to interface with the hippocampus without the use of physical wires. And this is most likely one of the motivating factors for the deployment of the experimental COVID shots.





Using Dark-field microscopy, Doctor Ana Maria Mihalcea has captured in great detail what the scientific literature describes as effective technologies that exist today. Technology such as Quantum Dots.





Quantum Dots are nanotechnology with the ability to organize, operate, communicate, and build structures within the blood. They do so with a tunable photoluminescence that can be programmed to dictate various tasks via optical communication. The description and images displayed in the scientific literature compared to what Mihalcea’s Dark-field microscopy has captured are the same. You can see the Quantum Dots blinking in different colors acting as the artificial intelligence directing the self-assembly around them. Bubbles are created within the blood that act as construction sites. Within these construction bubbles, the Quantum Dots organize the various materials into self-assembly.





These technologies are being found in both the blood of the vaccinated and in the blood of the un-vaccinated. Depending on what materials are available, the Quantum Dots will trigger them into self-assembly. The COVID vaccines are full of rare and heavy metals to make all manner of nanotechnology. But it seems as if almost everyone is infected with some sort of nano-tech. According to several research teams, everyone’s blood seems to contain the materials required to produce the filaments, and the lattice work for this technology. Blood samples that appear to be healthy have been completely transformed by applying a mere 10 milliamps of electric current for two hours. And it looks as if we may have been infected by the Chemtrails.





Morgellons disease was first reported in 2002. It’s when synthetic fibers or filaments are growing in a person’s body. It has been theorized for decades that this was being spread via Chemtrails. And under a microscope, it appears to be the same filaments that people today are calling blood clots. And what the scientific journals call self-assembled hydrogels. According to Dane Wiggington from Geoengineering watch dot org, nanoparticles are being sprayed worldwide.



The good news is that Doctor Mihalcea’s research has found a remedy. The iron in the infected blood has been oxidized to a 3-plus state. And by taking antioxidants one is able to dissolve these filament clots. She has found that EDTA Chelation therapy will remedy infected blood within 3 days. And mega-dosing Vitamin C also works.