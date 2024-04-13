WORSHIPING SATAN (DRAGON) AND THE BEAST, Daniel 7:2,7,8; Revelation 13:3; Sabbath: 20240413

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
36 “Then the king shall do according to his own will: he shall (A)exalt and magnify himself above every god, shall speak blasphemies against the God of gods, and shall prosper till the wrath has been accomplished; for what has been determined shall be done. Amen! (Revelation 11:36)
Learn more at:
First Century Gospel Church HQ
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,
www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
Email: [email protected]