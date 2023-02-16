Right Now - David Icke Special - Project Bluebeam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Right Now with Gareth Icke
Feb 16, 2023
David Icke joins his son Gareth to talk about what to expect in 2023, Project Bluebeam, Elite satanism, our simulated Reality, & how we win this war on humanity.
Watch the full interview by starting a free seven day trial at ickonic.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/T4CPxRo9nHv5/