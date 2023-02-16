Right Now - David Icke Special - Project Bluebeam

Right Now with Gareth Icke





Feb 16, 2023





David Icke joins his son Gareth to talk about what to expect in 2023, Project Bluebeam, Elite satanism, our simulated Reality, & how we win this war on humanity.





Watch the full interview by starting a free seven day trial at ickonic.com





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/T4CPxRo9nHv5/



