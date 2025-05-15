Champion dancer suffers VAXX induced BREAST CANCER

21 July 2023 - **Amy Dowden reveals doctors have found 'another type of cancer' since her original diagnosis as she prepares to undergo further chemotherapy**

Amy Dowden says doctors have discovered she has 'another type of cancer' after her initial breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 32, was diagnosed with aggressive stage three breast cancer in May. She found a lump while preparing for her honeymoon with husband Ben Jones in April and shared her diagnosis weeks later.

The professional dancer has since had an operation, a mastectomy, and fertility treatment. However, during an Instagram Live chat with breast cancer survivor and Paralympic gold medalist Erin Kennedy for the charity CoppaFeel! on Friday, Amy revealed the devastating news that cancer had been found elsewhere in her body.

Revealing doctors had found more tumours when she went for an MRI scan and had her mastectomy, Amy said: 'For me, my journey, everything changed. I was originally going to have a lumpectomy, radiotherapy, and hormone treatment. But then, after my MRI, they found another tumour, so then it changed into a mastectomy. And then, after my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours. And my pathology wasn’t what they were expecting, and they found another type of cancer, and then they told me I needed chemo – for me, that was a massive blow. It wasn’t in the plan, originally – and I know the plan you can’t get fixated on.'

While Amy was hoping to return to Strictly Come Dancing this year, she said this will now be on hold: 'This year it means I’m not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly, but I’m in such regular contact with the team. The BBC have just been utterly incredible. We are just one big family, and they’re going to be guided by me, and there’s so many ways to be involved in the show.'

Amy later took to her Instagram Stories to thank her followers for their support after she revealed her news. She wrote: 'Just want to thank everyone for their love and support. I’ll tackle this next step the best I can and very blessed to have the love and support of my family and friends along with you guys, thank you! The rest of the year looked very different to what was planned, but hopefully I’ll enter 2024 cancer-free and I’ll never take anything for granted and promise to live life to the full!'

It comes after Amy revealed she is determined to return to Strictly Come Dancing this year, despite her recent diagnosis. The television personality, who recently underwent a single mastectomy, is waiting for results to learn whether she will require radiotherapy or radiotherapy combined with chemotherapy.

She told The Mirror: 'If I only have radiotherapy, I’ll be back on Strictly this season. Once radiotherapy is done, there’ll be nothing to stop me, there’s no pressure, but Strictly is leaving the door open. It’s having something to work towards.'

Amy has become a fan favourite since her first appearance on the show in 2017 and has teamed up with stars including Brian Conley, Tom Fletcher, and Karim Zeroual.

Elsewhere in the interview, Amy opened up about how she was left in tears and worrying the disease was 'spreading inside' ahead of her mastectomy. Surgeons removed two tumours from her right breast as well as cancer 'specs' and lymph nodes, which have since been sent for analysis.

According to the NHS, a mastectomy is an operation to remove a breast. It’s used to treat breast cancer in women and breast cancer in men. The operation usually involves removing most of the breast tissue and skin, and the nipple.

It comes after Amy credited her Strictly Come Dancing colleagues for their incredible support after informing them of her breast cancer diagnosis during a group meeting.

Husband Ben, who exchanged vows with the dancer in South Wales last July, also credited family members for helping them maintain a positive outlook. He told HELLO: 'Amy has had a lot to deal with in her life and, as I expected, has shown great resilience in the past couple of weeks. We are both surrounded by lots of family and friends who are going to be an important support to us in the coming months. We are both staying very positive and remain optimistic moving forward.'

The dancer has battled gut condition Crohn’s disease since she was a child and said she has already been through 'quite a lot' in her life with health struggles.

