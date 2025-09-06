BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Your Tax Dollars Built Palantir's Global Surveillance Empire
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
3
132 views • 1 week ago

From a startup founded by Peter Thiel and funded by the CIA to a $370 billion tech giant, Palantir has quietly become one of the most powerful companies in the world.

Sources:

Palantir S-1 Filing: https://content.edgar-online.com/ExternalLink/EDGAR/0001193125-20-230013.html?hash=f1a68584cb5d1cd939d5614c86fd9adf382c286c06306ad42934646cac1e7f90&dest=D904406DEX41_HTM#D904406DEX41_HTM

US Government Federal Contracts: https://www.usaspending.gov/search/?hash=0d810abc381ed4ca201046e5cc6a3056

Complete source documentation is available on Patreon


Thank you to the channel supporters!

To support the channel: https://www.patreon.com/VanessaWingardh


Chapters:

00:00 Intro

01:20 Palantir: Money Over Morals

02:26 Total Information Awareness

03:17 CIA Funded Palantir

03:56 Palantir Early Advisors

04:30 Palantir’s Gotham

05:59 Project Maven

06:29 Google and Maven Contract Controversy

07:26 Palantir Builds Maven

08:09 Maven Goes Global

08:52 Tax Payers Fund Palantir’s Technology

09:38 Foundry: Palantir and JP Morgan Chase

10:44 Palantir Wins Hardware Contract for TITAN

11:28 Palantir’s Dangerous Ideology

12:39 Use AI for Behavioral Change

13:28 Palantir Disrupts

14:03 Conflict is Profitable

15:01 Karp Doesn’t Need the Public

15:22 Become the Default Operating System for the US Government

16:51 Forward Deployed Engineers

17:33 Executive Order: Stopping Waster, Fraud, and Abuse

18:34 Government Surveillance vs Private Sector

19:09 Who Watches the Watchers

19:44 Palantir’s Reach and Tax Payer Funding

20:14 Peace is Palantir’s Enemy

Mirrored - Vanessa Wingårdh

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
ciapalantirpeter thielus tax dollars
