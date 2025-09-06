How Your Tax Dollars Built Palantir's Global Surveillance Empire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
From a startup founded by Peter Thiel and funded by the CIA to a $370 billion tech giant, Palantir has quietly become one of the most powerful companies in the world.
Sources:
Palantir S-1 Filing: https://content.edgar-online.com/ExternalLink/EDGAR/0001193125-20-230013.html?hash=f1a68584cb5d1cd939d5614c86fd9adf382c286c06306ad42934646cac1e7f90&dest=D904406DEX41_HTM#D904406DEX41_HTM
US Government Federal Contracts: https://www.usaspending.gov/search/?hash=0d810abc381ed4ca201046e5cc6a3056
Complete source documentation is available on Patreon
Thank you to the channel supporters!
To support the channel: https://www.patreon.com/VanessaWingardh
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
01:20 Palantir: Money Over Morals
02:26 Total Information Awareness
03:17 CIA Funded Palantir
03:56 Palantir Early Advisors
04:30 Palantir’s Gotham
05:59 Project Maven
06:29 Google and Maven Contract Controversy
07:26 Palantir Builds Maven
08:09 Maven Goes Global
08:52 Tax Payers Fund Palantir’s Technology
09:38 Foundry: Palantir and JP Morgan Chase
10:44 Palantir Wins Hardware Contract for TITAN
11:28 Palantir’s Dangerous Ideology
12:39 Use AI for Behavioral Change
13:28 Palantir Disrupts
14:03 Conflict is Profitable
15:01 Karp Doesn’t Need the Public
15:22 Become the Default Operating System for the US Government
16:51 Forward Deployed Engineers
17:33 Executive Order: Stopping Waster, Fraud, and Abuse
18:34 Government Surveillance vs Private Sector
19:09 Who Watches the Watchers
19:44 Palantir’s Reach and Tax Payer Funding
20:14 Peace is Palantir’s Enemy
Mirrored - Vanessa Wingårdh
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!