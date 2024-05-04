BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NYC MAYOR’S SECRET FREEMASON RITUAL 🏘 AT GRACIE MANSION! 🧐
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
135 views • 12 months ago

The mayor of New York City was recently initiated into Freemasonry’s Prince Hall Masonic Lodge as a Master Mason.


This branch of the secret society is known as African American Freemasonry. Its membership includes Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, and other public figures.


The secret ceremony was conducted at Gracie Mansion, the city’s official mayoral residence. It was not on the mayor’s public schedule, but was posted on Facebook. The post has since been restricted or deleted. But the secret is out!


Congrats to Eric Adams and his minions!


michaelanthony.video


Licensed music. Manhattan Masonic Lodge background by Gigi Altarejos: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDnoFA6cW4w


https://nypost.com/2023/09/25/secret-revealed-mayor-adams-police-commissioner-named-freemasons/

