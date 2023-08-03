Hunter Biden's Former Business Partner Devon Archer Sits Down With House Oversight Committee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In front of the House Oversight Panel, Devon Archer admits that Hunter Biden put his father - - then VP Joe Biden -- on the phone 20 separate times. Republicans and Democrats offered dueling takes on the significance of Archer’s testimony. Republicans said it provided confirmation that Biden previously lied about his knowledge of his son’s business dealings overseas and Democrats said the testimony yielded lighthearted conversation. Jackson Gosnell weighs in.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html