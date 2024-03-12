Origin of Freemasonry Pt 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 3 of 3. Could Freemasonry have began by King Herod and his cronies, and designed to destroy Christianity? Let's find out. Note: This is a 'possible' Origin of Freemasonry.
Follow: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/origin-of-freemasonry/ (If you missed parts 1 and 2, subscribe to the channel, or find them in the link above ^^)
This paper is based on the evidence, record, and 'History' provided by the document of GS Lawrence- Dissipation of the Darkness- History of the Origin of Freemasonry.
This paper is a power point presentation of what is in this 'History', and what I have learned about the History of Freemasonry.