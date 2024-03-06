Arizona bill would make shooting and killing migrants on property legal

Jim Crenshaw





March 6, 2024





A Democrat Latina lawmaker opposed to the legislation said it would "allow open season on migrants."





They are not "migrants" they are invaders. Shooting invaders is what you are supposed to do dammit.





Under a bill advancing in the Arizona Legislature, a property owner would be able to kill or threaten to kill people who cross their property to illegally enter the U.S. Although the bill does not mention immigrants, its sponsor, Republican Rep. Justin Heap, said in a committee hearing that his bill was intended to close a loophole to assist ranchers who may witness someone trespassing any section of their land, not just within a mile of their home.





The bill would modify the state's existing Castle Doctrine, which allows home and property owners to threaten to use deadly force to stop someone from criminally trespassing into or on their property. They can use deadly force only to defend themselves or another person. The law considers property to be structures for residency, occupied or not.





Let it be.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/O5hAvI0dO0D8/