The first moment of Israeli bombing of Qatari capital, Doha
Several video clips document the first moments of the Israeli bombing, which aimed to deliver a high-level Hamas pledge in the Qatari capital, #Doha #Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the residential buildings of several members of Hamas's Political Bureau in the capital. This was conveyed by Adviser to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, on social media. "This criminal attack is a clear violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qatari citizens and residents in Qatar," he said.

The Ministry emphasized that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately responded to the incident and took the necessary measures to address its repercussions and ensure the safety of residents and the surrounding area. Qatar strongly condemns this attack and reaffirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any action targeting its security and sovereignty. An investigation is underway at the highest levels, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available," he added.

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

