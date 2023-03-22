BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 SPOTLIGHT | Mark Finchem - [DS] Election Rigging Coverup Is Being Exposed, It’s Time for the Next Level
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
103 views • 03/22/2023

Mark Finchem - [DS] Election Rigging Coverup Is Being Exposed,It’s Time To Take It To The Next Level


Today’s Guest:Mark Finchem

Election Fairness Institute: http://goefi.org

Twitter: @realmarkfinchem

Truth Social: @realmarkfinchem


Mark Finchem is running for Secretary of State of Arizona. Mark starts the conversation with the election rigging, it is now being exposed and the court cases are moving forward. The players are being exposed and the methods of cheating can be seen clearly now. The people now have a chance to dig deep and find out who got paid and who was involved and how they manipulated the elections.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

Keywords
arizonafraudrigged electionelection integritykari lakemark finchemgov race
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy