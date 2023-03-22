X22 SPOTLIGHT | Mark Finchem - [DS] Election Rigging Coverup Is Being Exposed, It’s Time for the Next Level

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mark Finchem - [DS] Election Rigging Coverup Is Being Exposed,It’s Time To Take It To The Next Level
Today’s Guest:Mark Finchem
Election Fairness Institute: http://goefi.org
Twitter: @realmarkfinchem
Truth Social: @realmarkfinchem
Mark Finchem is running for Secretary of State of Arizona. Mark starts the conversation with the election rigging, it is now being exposed and the court cases are moving forward. The players are being exposed and the methods of cheating can be seen clearly now. The people now have a chance to dig deep and find out who got paid and who was involved and how they manipulated the elections.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)