She Married A Church Guy | How Did That Work Out?

In this episode of 'Let's Talk,' we continue hearing the life story of Edith Collins. Edith shares how she met Mr. Bartholomew Collins and their time together at church. She describes the interesting ways they kept meeting, their activities with the church, and how their relationship grew. Edith also talks about the importance of family, the role of a father, and making sacrifices for her children. Tune in to hear this heartfelt story of faith, family, and love.
00:00 Introduction and Opening Prayer
00:50 Meeting Mr. Bartholomew Collins
01:18 Church Activities and Growing Closer
02:30 Family Dynamics and Courtship
06:47 Life in St. Martin and Family Sacrifices
10:41 The Importance of Family and Godparents
12:23 Conclusion and Next Episode Teaser