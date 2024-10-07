BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mental Health Specialist Shares How to Detect and Stop Emotional Abuse - Dr. Gregg Jantz
Counter Culture Mom
There are many reasons why kids bully others, but it’s not as cut-and-dried as you may think. Dr. Gregg Jantz is a psychologist, licensed mental health counselor, and author of more than 40 books. He is an expert on the subject of bullying, identifying where the behavior stems from, and how to firmly and courageously stand up to bullies in an appropriate manner. He also discusses the reasons why bullies often push others around, and how various homelife situations can impact these kids’ behavior. Gregg lays out a few excellent strategies for dealing with bullying, finding courage, and sending the proper signals for self-protection. “We do want to keep a tender heart and not grow hardened early on in our lives,” he shares.



TAKEAWAYS


Abuse distorts our sense of self and can distort our reality


Forgiveness is an integral part of moving past abuse and bullying situations


Childhood trauma does impact behavior later in life, and it’s important to understand how, without living in the past


Our culture of fear and anxiety often cultivates the epidemic of kids acting out inappropriately



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Covenant Eyes (get 30 days free with the code TINA): https://bit.ly/3P60Omj

Unmasking Emotional Abuse book: https://amzn.to/4gKp7m9

Healing Childhood Abuse book: https://amzn.to/3Y5TEU1

The Center: A Place of HOPE: https://www.aplaceofhope.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. GREGG JANTZ

Website: https://www.drgregoryjantz.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.gregoryjantz/

Podcast: https://www.drgregoryjantz.com/podcast/

Blog: https://www.drgregoryjantz.com/blog/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
healthabuseforgivenessemotionalbullyingbehaviorauthormentalpsychologyphysicalcounselortina griffincounter culture momdr gregg jantz
